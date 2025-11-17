'I did not know there was a kid in the back': HPD shares new details on fatal road rage shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Tyler Matthew Johns, the driver arrested in a deadly road rage shooting in Henderson, has been charged with open murder, according to the Henderson Police Department (HPD).

In an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, we learned that on November 14, around 7:36 p.m., HPD was called regarding a traffic incident on I-215 at Gibson Road. HPD then received notice from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) that an officer from their division was on scene. According to the report, the LVMPD officer reported "a juvenile male in the backseat of the vehicle involved with a gunshot wound," and that he had taken a male subject into custody.

The child, later identified as 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, was taken to a medical center by Henderson Fire Rescue 85, HPD shared.

Brandon was pronounced dead at 8:08 a.m. that day.

The report details that after HPD officers arrived on the scene, they learned from witnesses that a blue Hyundai Elantra and black Chevrolet Traverse were involved in the incident, which led to the vehicles involved colliding and hitting another car.

Tyler Matthew Johns was identified as the driver of the Elantra, and Valente Ayala was identified as the driver of the Traverse.

LVMPD shared that the two men were "engaged in a heated verbal exhange" before Johns admitted to police that he fired into Alaya's car. According to the report, Johns then said, "I did not know there was a kid in the back," and put his hands behind his back without being asked by police.

Ayala was notified by LVMPD that "his son was dead in the backseat of his vehicle during Johns' exchange with officers.

According to HPD's on-scene brief, Ayala was taking his stepson to school, exiting from I-11 southbound onto I-215 northbound. When Ayala tried to merge into traffic, Johns did not allow him to pass, prompting Alaya to drive around Johns and merge a few cars ahead, the report stated.

Alaya later noticed Johns approach beside his car, and both drivers rolled down their windows for a verbal exchange. It was then that Johns fired a single round into Alaya's car.

To prevent Johns from leaving the scene, police said Alaya drove his car into Johns' vehicle, stopping it in the road. Both drivers were seen outside of their vehicles, the report states, where witnesses stated that Alaya "was yelling that Tyler had killed his son."

The report details that witnesses discovered a child "slumped over in the seat with copious amounts of blood coming from or about the head."

HPD shared the full list of charges against Johns, which includes:



Open Murder W/DW

Discharge Gun at/into occupied Struct/Veh/Craft

Discharge gun w/i struc/veh w/i prohibited area

Johns was booked into the Henderson Detention Center, and made his initial court appearance on November 15. He was denied bail, and was scheduled to reappear in court on November 18.