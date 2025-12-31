Developing: Henderson police responding to barricade near St. Rose Parkway

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Authorities are working a barricade in Henderson Wednesday.
Details are limited, but Henderson Police have confirmed the barricade is in the area of Gillespie Street and Bruner Avenue, near St. Rose Parkway and S Las Vegas Boulevard.
At this time, Bruner Avenue is closed to Rancho Destino Road.
People are asked to avoid the area as this is an active investigation.
