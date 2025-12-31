Police: Suspect arrested for burgling businesses across the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a series of burgled businesses across the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of 27-year-old T'Shawn Allen for a number of charges, including:



10 counts of burglary of a business,

two counts of attempted burglary of a business,

and 12 counts of destruction of property.

According to police, their investigation began with reports of multiple commercial burglaries throughout the valley on Dec. 21, in which the suspect "forcibly entered businesses where he stole merchandise and money."

Two days later, on Dec. 23, several additional burglaries were reported in the northwest valley and North Las Vegas.

Surveillance footage from the burglaries led investigators to believe they were committed by the same person, who was later identified as Allen.

Police say Allen was arrested on Dec. 23 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. They did not immediately provide any additional details about the investigation.