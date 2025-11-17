11-year-old killed in Henderson road rage shooting identified

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Authorities have identified the child who was shot and killed in Friday's road rage incident on the 215 Beltway.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the child as 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria.

Police said he was in the car with his stepfather on the way to school Friday morning.

Chief Reggie Rader said in a briefing that two drivers were "jockeying for position" while merging onto the 215 from US 95/I-11.

Henderson police share details in road rage shooting that killed 11-year-old

One driver tried to pass another on the shoulder of the freeway before they both rolled down their windows and had a "heated exchange," Rader said. During that altercation, Rader says the suspect pulled out a firearm and fired one shot into the other car, hitting the child sitting in the back seat.

The child's stepfather then rammed the other car, and both vehicles came to a stop on the freeway, Rader said. Both drivers got out and continued to fight before a witness flagged down a passing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer, who took the suspect into custody.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Brandon's family, which describes him as "the light of our family" and "a happy, loving boy with the biggest heart, the silliest personality, and a joy that filled every room he entered."

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Matthew Johns, is held on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.