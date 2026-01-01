Driver arrested after early morning hit-and-run, first traffic fatality for LVMPD this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have a suspect in custody in connection to the first road fatality of the new year.
It happened around 1:03 a.m. near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, on South Las Vegas Boulevard near East Russel Road.
Watch this video of the investigation we were able to capture with our traffic cameras:
Police say someone was walking north on Las Vegas Boulevard in the far left northbound lane
A 2019 Cadillac XT5 SUV was traveling north on Las Vegas
Boulevard in that lane, and authorities say the driver hit the pedestrian before fleeing the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
The Cadillac, its driver, and its passenger were later identified and located throughout the investigation.
The driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation and has been taken into custody on applicable charges.
-
Police: Suspect arrested for burgling businesses across the Las Vegas ValleyLas Vegas police are announcing the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a series of business burglaries throughout the valley on Dec. 21 and 23.
Developing: Henderson police responding to barricade near St. Rose ParkwayDetails are limited, but Henderson Police have confirmed the barricade is in the area of Gillespie Street and Bruner Avenue, near St. Rose Parkway and S Las Vegas Boulevard.
Teen arrested, charged with open murder in Las Vegas street takeover shootingA 19-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened during a street takeover in November.
Man arrested for grandmother's death, latest in string of domestic violenceAround 8:17 a.m. Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a welfare check in the 2200 block of East Desert Inn Road.