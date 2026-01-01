Driver arrested after early morning hit-and-run, first traffic fatality for LVMPD this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have a suspect in custody in connection to the first road fatality of the new year.

It happened around 1:03 a.m. near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, on South Las Vegas Boulevard near East Russel Road.

Watch this video of the investigation we were able to capture with our traffic cameras:

Scene of first fatal hit and run for LVMPD of 2026

Police say someone was walking north on Las Vegas Boulevard in the far left northbound lane

A 2019 Cadillac XT5 SUV was traveling north on Las Vegas

Boulevard in that lane, and authorities say the driver hit the pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The Cadillac, its driver, and its passenger were later identified and located throughout the investigation.

The driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation and has been taken into custody on applicable charges.