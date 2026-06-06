LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Doctors in Southern Nevada are warning residents that the extreme heat gripping the region can turn deadly if people ignore the early signs of heat illness.

Dr. Kovash Rouhani, an internal medicine physician, said extreme temperatures can take a toll quickly — especially for those who are new to the valley, older adults, children, and anyone spending a lot of time outdoors.

WATCH | Valley doctors urge residents to recognize danger signs

Heat illness warning: Valley doctors urge residents to recognize danger signs

Rouhani said heat illness symptoms often start small, including dizziness, headaches, sweating, muscle cramps, and feeling unusually tired. He warned that heat exhaustion can quickly escalate into heat stroke if people fail to cool down and hydrate.

One of the biggest mistakes people make, Rouhani said, is waiting until they feel thirsty before drinking water — because by that point, dehydration may have already begun.

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"Big warning signs and when to know it's essentially an emergency is when you start to notice personality changes, confusion, um, that's when it stops being heat exhaustion and moves into the category of heat stroke. It's, it's when the body's mechanisms have failed and that, and that battle is essentially lost and the body is succumbing to the heat. It starts to affect the central nervous system, and so you start to see changes in personality, changes in memory, confusion, sometimes combativeness, loss of consciousness, sometimes seizures, and that's when it's an emergency and the clock is really ticking."

Rouhani recommends drinking water throughout the day, taking frequent breaks in air conditioning or shade, and avoiding strenuous activity during peak afternoon heat. He also urges people to check on children, older adults, and anyone spending time outside.

Experts say the key is listening to your body. Catching heat illness early can prevent a trip to the emergency room.

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