HENDERSON (KTNV) — For 250 years, the American flag has flown through war and peace, triumph and tragedy — becoming the enduring symbol of a nation built on freedom.

As America marks its 250th birthday, a Henderson veteran has turned his love of country into a thriving business, handcrafting wooden American flags now proudly displayed across the nation.

Custom Jacks co-founder and CEO Andrew Lynam, a former Marine, handcrafts Douglas fir wood American flags from his Henderson workshop — painting them one star and stripe at a time.

WATCH | Henderson veteran handcrafts wooden American flags now displayed in 30 states

Henderson veteran handcrafts wooden American flags now displayed in 30 states

"Being a patriot, being a veteran, it's just part of our fabric," Lynam said.

Each flag is carved, burned, hand-painted, and polished until it appears to wave. The flags sit off the wall to create a 3D effect.

"They actually sit off the wall to give them that true 3D look they're flowing," Lynam said.

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The artwork is designed with the American flag on the left side, separated from a personalized element by what Lynam calls the honor guard tassel.

"The artwork is designed where it's the American flag on the left side. The gold rip in the middle is basically the honor guard tassel representing the flag, separates the flag from somebody's second love, whatever that may be," Lynam said.

Custom Jacks launched 7.5 years ago in January 2019. Lynam and his former business partner, Scottie, started the business out of a garage during COVID.

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The company has created custom pieces for the Vegas Golden Knights, military units, police and fire departments, businesses, and families. Their best seller is called "We the People."

"Here's our We the People flag that is our most popular seller and uh it just represents 1776, the founding, and then, you know, are we the preamble of the Constitution? We the People," Lynam said.

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One especially meaningful commissioned piece is a Commander in Chief flag created for President Donald Trump. Trump sent Lynam a letter of appreciation after receiving it.

All flags are numbered, branded, and sold with a certificate of authenticity. A special America 250 flag is set to be displayed in the nation's capital this 4th of July.

"So this is our way of honoring them and honoring our flag," Lynam said.

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"It's the land of the free and the home of the brave. It's everything you could imagine and more. Um, it just opportunity in this country is just vast for anybody, and that's why people are so eager to get here," Lynam said.

Lynam said his goal is to make Custom Jacks a household name.

"I would like for us to be a household name. Everybody to know what Custom Jack stands for, what it means. Uh, we're essentially spreading patriotism across America, one custom jack at a time," Lynam said.

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Custom Jacks flags range in price from $319 to $1,300. They can be ordered at customjacks.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

