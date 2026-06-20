Southern Nevada sees string of shootings, one person killed in 24-hour span

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred across Southern Nevada within a 24-hour period, including one that turned deadly.

The violence began Thursday evening near Flamingo Road and Linq Lane, when officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver sped away, driving into oncoming traffic and nearly causing crashes across the valley.

Crime Stolen car chase leads to fatal officer-involved shooting, LVMPD investigating KTNV Staff

The pursuit ended with 3 suspects fleeing on foot. When one armed suspect refused to drop his weapon, officers opened fire, killing him. The remaining suspects were taken into custody.

Hours later, police responded to a deadly shooting at a business in the northeast valley near Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Crime Police searching for suspect after shooting in northeast valley leaves one dead KTNV Staff

The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The man died at the scene.

Detectives say the victims had been arguing with another man when he opened fire and fled. Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect as the investigation continues.

About 30 minutes after that shooting, Metro officers responded to another shooting near the intersection of Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Traffic Police activity blocks off all lanes on eastbound Lake Mead Blvd., Rancho Dr. KTNV Staff

He was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover. Detectives are investigating.

Overnight, a fourth shooting shut down Craig Road from Lamont Street to Nellis Boulevard. A victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries, and a suspect was detained.

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