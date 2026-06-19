Police arrest suspect in northeast valley shooting outside laundromat that killed 1, injured 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last week outside a laundromat in the northeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say 39-year-old Abdul Muhammad was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, two counts of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on June 18 at a strip mall near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard.

Lt. Robert Price said dispatch first got a Shot Spotter alert, followed by several 911 calls reporting someone had been shot.

WATCH the full police briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Police searching for suspect after shooting in northeast valley leaves one dead

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, identified by the coroner's office as 24-year-old Marquis Perkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

"At some point in time, they came out into the parking lot, and while hanging out in the parking lot, they were approached by the suspect. A verbal argument ensued, resulting in the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting both individuals," Lt. Price said.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.