Police arrest suspect in northeast valley shooting outside laundromat that killed 1, injured 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last week outside a laundromat in the northeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police say 39-year-old Abdul Muhammad was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, two counts of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on June 18 at a strip mall near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard.
Lt. Robert Price said dispatch first got a Shot Spotter alert, followed by several 911 calls reporting someone had been shot.
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When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man, identified by the coroner's office as 24-year-old Marquis Perkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
"At some point in time, they came out into the parking lot, and while hanging out in the parking lot, they were approached by the suspect. A verbal argument ensued, resulting in the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting both individuals," Lt. Price said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
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