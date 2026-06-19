Police searching for suspect after shooting in northeast valley leaves one dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a laundromat in the northeast valley, and the search for a suspect is ongoing this morning.
It started around 9 p.m. Thursday at a strip mall near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Lt. Robert Price said dispatch first got a Shot Spotter alert, followed by several 911 calls reporting someone had been shot.
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When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The woman was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"At some point in time, they came out into the parking lot, and while hanging out in the parking lot, they were approached by the suspect. A verbal argument ensued, resulting in the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting both individuals," Lt. Price said.
Police say the suspect ran from the scene and is still on the run.
Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555
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FULL BRIEFING: Police searching for suspect after shooting in northeast valley leaves one deadIt started around 9 p.m. Thursday at a strip mall near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
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