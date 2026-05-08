Las Vegas mother featured in People Magazine turns infertility and mastectomy journey into message of hope

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas mother who battled years of infertility, multiple IVF treatments, genetic health challenges and a double mastectomy is now turning her painful journey into a message of hope for women everywhere.

Mia Kaercher and her husband, Chad, are now the proud parents of baby boy William and baby girl Cohen. Getting there, however, was not easy for the couple.

After several failed attempts to conceive, the Kaerchers decided to pursue surrogacy. Then, in a stunning twist, just weeks before their surrogate gave birth to their son, Mia discovered she was pregnant with their daughter.

WATCH | Las Vegas mom turns infertility, mastectomy journey into message of hope

Las Vegas mom turns infertility, mastectomy journey into message of hope

The couple's "twiblings" — born just 6 weeks apart — are now at the center of a story gaining national attention through the Colossal's Super Mom Competition, a campaign supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Mia said she is using her platform to raise awareness about infertility, the BRCA gene, breast cancer and a very difficult childbirth.

"There was that one moment that my husband said about a couple of weeks later, he thought that he was going to be a single father. Um, it was a really scary day. But of course now knock on wood, everyone is healthy and we're here with our two miracles so every moment was worth it," Mia said.

KTNV

Chad reflected on the family's journey as well.

"I think going from not thinking we're gonna have any, her having her double mastectomy, have being blessed with surrogacy. Being blessed with their own natural pregnancy, um, it's just, I think every day we just wake up and like we know that we're blessed," Chad Kaercher said.

The nationwide competition raises money for Children's Miracle Network while giving mothers across the country a chance to share their stories of resilience and perseverance. Mia said she is currently leading in her category.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

