Full coverage: High-speed crash in North Las Vegas kills 9 people, including 7 from one family

A traumatic crash killed nine people in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29 — leaving the community shaken and searching for answers.

Police say a driver traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour ran a red light, ultimately killing himself and eight other people. Among the victims are seven members of the same North Las Vegas family.

Investigators remained on scene at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street for more than 10 hours, gathering evidence. In the days that followed, authorities have emphasized the dangers of speeding and urged the entire community to learn from the tragedy.

