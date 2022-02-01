Watch
Local News

Actions

Full coverage: High-speed crash in North Las Vegas kills 9 people, including 7 from one family

items.[0].image.alt
North Las Vegas Police Department
North Las Vegas police shared this photo of one of the vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Police say a driver traveling in excess of 100mph ran a red light and slammed into multiple vehicles. The driver, his passenger, and seven members of the same North Las Vegas family were killed.
North Las Vegas crash photo - NLVPD
North Las Vegas crash photo - NLVPD
North Las Vegas crash scene
Map - Cheyenne Ave and Commerce St.
Family killed in North Las Vegas crash
Tiffani May (left) injured in North Las Vegas crash
Drone view of Cheyenne Ave and Commerce St.
North Las Vegas crash scene
Memorial at North Las Vegas crash site
Memorial at North Las Vegas crash site
Drone view of Cheyenne Ave and Commerce St.
Gary Dean Robinson
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 00:48:22-05

A traumatic crash killed nine people in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29 — leaving the community shaken and searching for answers.

Police say a driver traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour ran a red light, ultimately killing himself and eight other people. Among the victims are seven members of the same North Las Vegas family.

Investigators remained on scene at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street for more than 10 hours, gathering evidence. In the days that followed, authorities have emphasized the dangers of speeding and urged the entire community to learn from the tragedy.

13 Action News has full coverage of the crash and its aftermath, including interviews with the families whose lives have been forever changed:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH