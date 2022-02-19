Public welcome at funeral for 7 people killed in North Las Vegas crash, mother says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mother who lost her family in a traffic collision in North Las Vegas last month is having a ceremony for her family on Saturday.

The traffic collision happened three weeks ago, and funeral arrangements were made possible thanks to contributions from around the country.

The burial is expected to happen around 11am. Also, I'm told attorney Brian Harris will be attending. He will allegedly be representing Erlinda in an upcoming lawsuit regarding the traffic collision in January. pic.twitter.com/MHmIVP1e0f — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) February 19, 2022

A private ceremony was held just for those closest with Erlinda Zacarias, the mother who lost all of her children — the youngest just 5 years old — in the crash.

Full coverage: High-speed crash in North Las Vegas kills 9 people, including 7 from one family

That was back on Jan. 29, and left nine people dead after a vehicle sped through the intersection at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street at 100 mph.

A proper funeral is happening, and the public is invited to show its respects at the Palm NW Mortuary and Cemetery.

The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m., with the burial expected to happen around 11 a.m.