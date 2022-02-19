Watch
Public welcome at funeral for 7 people killed in North Las Vegas crash, mother says

Erlinda Zacarias
A high-speed crash in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 killed nine people, including seven members of the same family. Erlinda Zacarias says all four of her children were gone in an instant.
Family killed in North Las Vegas crash
Posted at 7:52 PM, Feb 18, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mother who lost her family in a traffic collision in North Las Vegas last month is having a ceremony for her family on Saturday.

The traffic collision happened three weeks ago, and funeral arrangements were made possible thanks to contributions from around the country.

A private ceremony was held just for those closest with Erlinda Zacarias, the mother who lost all of her children — the youngest just 5 years old — in the crash.

Full coverage: High-speed crash in North Las Vegas kills 9 people, including 7 from one family

That was back on Jan. 29, and left nine people dead after a vehicle sped through the intersection at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street at 100 mph.

A proper funeral is happening, and the public is invited to show its respects at the Palm NW Mortuary and Cemetery.

The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m., with the burial expected to happen around 11 a.m.

