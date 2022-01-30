Watch
North Las Vegas police respond to deadly crash with multiple fatalities

Cheyenne Avenue, Commerce Street closed
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 19:16:42-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are on the scene of a deadly crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the crash involves multiple vehicles and multiple fatalities.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

