Autopsy finds cocaine, alcohol, PCP in driver who caused mass-casualty crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The driver who ran a red light in North Las Vegas before a high-speed crash that killed him and eight other people had cocaine, alcohol and PCP in his system at the time of his death, according to an autopsy report obtained by 13 Action News.

A Clark County medical examiner determined that Gary Dean Robinson, 59, died from blunt force trauma.

Robinson was speeding down Commerce Street at more than 100 miles per hour when he ran a red light at the intersection with Cheyenne Avenue on Jan. 29, police have said. A recently released report found the Challenger had accelerated from 90 mph to 103 mph five seconds before entering the intersection. The posted speed limit on Commerce Street is 35 mph, police said previously.

KTNV A map shows the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, where police say a driver killed himself and eight other people in a high-speed crash on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

RELATED: Video shows car speeding toward intersection seconds before North Las Vegas crash that killed 9

The Challenger slammed into a Toyota minivan carrying seven members of the Zacarias family, all of whom were killed. Robinson's passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, also died as a result of the crash. In total, police said 15 people were traveling in the six vehicles ultimately involved in the crash.

Erlinda Zacarias A high-speed crash in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 killed nine people, including seven members of the same family. Erlinda Zacarias says all four of her children were gone in an instant.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash as part of a larger effort to study and prevent speeding fatalities nationwide.

It was the NTSB that ordered an internal autopsy and additional toxicology screening of Robinson's remains, a spokesperson for Clark County said.

Samples of Robinson's urine were positive for cocaine, ethyl alcohol, nicotine and phencyclidine, also known as PCP, according to the toxicology report.

The mass-casualty crash is among several recent high-speed crashes involving high-performance cars that have brought attention to speeding-related fatalities in the Las Vegas valley.