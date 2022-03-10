Watch
Police: Car in North Las Vegas crash that killed 9 was going 103 mph

North Las Vegas police shared this photo of one of the vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Police say a driver traveling in excess of 100mph ran a red light and slammed into multiple vehicles. The driver, his passenger, and seven members of the same North Las Vegas family were killed.
Posted at 7:28 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 22:28:14-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police report says a 59-year-old motorist's sports car was at full acceleration when he caused a multi-vehicle wreck in North Las Vegas that killed him, his passenger and seven family members in a minivan.

The report made public Wednesday said a vehicle computer showed Gary Robinson's Dodge Challenger sped up from 90 mph to 103 mph five seconds before entering the intersection against a red traffic signal the afternoon of Jan. 29.

Chain-reaction crashes also left a 31-year-old woman critically injured.

The report did not say whether Robinson was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time. That finding will be made by the Clark County coroner, pending Robinson's autopsy blood toxicology test results.

