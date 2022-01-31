Driver in deadly crash has extensive criminal history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man police say sped through a red light which led to a 'mass casualty' crash that killed 9 people, including himself, has an extensive criminal history dating back to the 1990s, including multiple cases in courts all across the Las Vegas Valley.

Officials identified the driver as 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson.

Here's a look at what we're finding so far:

Robinson was scheduled to be in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Monday for a speeding ticket he previously pled guilty on.

Looking further into his past, a search by his full name reveals charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and much more that paints the picture of a career criminal.

In 2004, Robinson was busted for selling cocaine to an undercover Metro detective near 15th and Fremont St.

Court documents show he plead guilty to possession, but violated conditions of probation and was sent to jail for 30 days in 2007.

Robinson also plead guilty to battery in a domestic violence case in 2004.

Four years later, in November 2008, Robinson got into it with bailiffs at drug court after Judge Joe Bonaventure ordered him to jail for two days.

Robinson rushed the judge's bench and bailiffs tazed him three times as he was trying to flee the courtroom.

Also in 2008, Robinson plead guilty to having an open container and driving with a revoked or suspended license on the strip.

We will continue to dig into Robinson's history.