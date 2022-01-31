North Las Vegas authorities update 'mass casualty' crash where 9 people died

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in North Las Vegas released further information on this weekend's deadly crash that took the life of nine people.

North Las Vegas Assistant Police Chief Jacqueline Gravatt, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown spoke to the media on Sunday evening:

Originally, North Las Vegas police said the nine people were killed Saturday in a "mass casualty" traffic collision on Cheyenne Avenue near Commerce Street.

A Dodge Charger was speeding northbound on Commerce approaching Cheyenne around 3 p.m. and ran a red light. The Charger hit multiple vehicles, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department

In total, 15 people were involved in the incident. One person remained in critical condition at the University Medical Center.

NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas called it a "chaotic event."

Six vehicles total were involved in the crash.

The deceased range from at least one juvenile to middle-aged adults, according to authorities. The driver of the Dodge Charger is among the nine who died.