Video shows car speeding towards intersection seconds before North Las Vegas crash that killed 9

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News has obtained videos from authorities showing the seconds before a Dodge Challenger crashed into multiple vehicles after running a red light in North Las Vegas, killing nine people.

In the footage, the car is seen speeding towards the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

Of the nine people killed in the late January crash, seven were in the same minivan before being struck.

The driver who the police say was responsible for the crash was going more than 100 miles per hour. He also died in the crash.

