Woman who lost 7 relatives ends fundraiser that raised $300K

Erlinda Zacarias
A high-speed crash in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 killed nine people, including seven members of the same family. Erlinda Zacarias says all four of her children were gone in an instant.
Family killed in North Las Vegas crash
Posted at 1:41 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 16:41:43-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman who lost four children, two stepsons and her younger brother in a metro Las Vegas crash that killed nine people last weekend has disabled her GoFundMe page after raising over $300,000 for funeral costs.

An update added Wednesday by Erlinda Zacarias said she had reached her goal and thanked contributors for being there in her time of need.

The seven relatives lived with Zacarias and her husband, Jesus Mejia-Santana.

The relatives were killed Saturday when their minivan collided with a vehicle that police said ran a red light.

The man driving the other vehicle and a woman who was his passenger also were killed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

