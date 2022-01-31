NTSB holds public briefing after investigation into North Las Vegas crash that killed 9 people

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — The National Transportation Safety Bureau updated the public on Monday after investigating a high-speed collision in North Las Vegas that killed nine people on Saturday.

The driver who caused the crash, 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson, was traveling more than 100 mph when he ran a red light at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, police said.

Fifteen people in total were traveling in the six vehicles involved in the crash. Nine of them were killed, including seven people traveling together in a Toyota Sienna minivan.

Robinson died, as did his passenger in the Dodge Challenger, 46-year-old Tanaga Ravel Miller.

After the crash, the NTSB announced it would investigate.