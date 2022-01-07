2021 was worst year on Nevada's roadways since 2006, traffic safety official says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a report from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 382 people died last year from crashes on the state's roadways.

That's up from 224 in 2020, a 17.90% increase. Traffic safety official Andrew Bennett says it was the worst year for Nevada since 2006.

In Clark County, the report shows 235 deaths from crashes last year compared to 193 in 2020, an increase of 21.76%.

Taking a closer look at the types of deadly crashes, the report says Clark County saw:



66 involving pedestrians compared to 64 the year before (up 3.13%);

57 involving motorcycles compared to 38 the year before (up 50%);

Five involving bicyclists compared to nine the year before (down 44.44%);

and five involving scooters, mopeds or ATVs compared to just one in 2020 (up 400%).

Officials say the numbers are not considered final until Jan. 1, 2023, and can change with new information from the coroner's office and/or toxicology reports.

Read the full report here.