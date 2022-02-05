Mother announces funeral plans for 7 of her family members killed in North Las Vegas crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Erlinda Zacarias faced an immeasurable loss when her four children, and three other family members, were killed in a violent crash in North Las Vegas.

'They never showed up': A mother copes with the loss of her family after fatal crash

She tells 13 Action News funerals for the seven family members will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Las Vegas, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Zacarias said she would love for the public to attend.

Erlinda Zacarias told me arrangements for her family's funeral service have been made, and she would love for the public to attend.



It will be Saturday, February 19, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Las Vegas, from 8-11:30am. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/ufrMmzuJIK — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) February 5, 2022

Zacarias lost her four children, two step-children, and her brother in a single instant. Police say a driver traveling more than 100 miles per hour slammed into their van at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Saturday afternoon.

“I never thought this was going to happen to me,” she told 13 Action News. “My family is gone. All of them were together.”

Support from the community has poured in over the past week. Zacarias recently ended her GoFundMe raising money for funeral expenses after receiving $300,000 in donations.

Zacarias says President Joe Biden is expected to send an American flag from Washington, D.C. as a gift for her family. 13 Action News reached out to the White House to get more information about their plans.

The address for the funeral service on Saturday, 2/19, is 50 E Azure Avenue, North Las Vegas NV 89031. pic.twitter.com/JFTw7f1nZH — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) February 5, 2022

She says she would love for the public to attend her family members' funerals at the meetinghouse on 50 E. Azure Avenue.

There will be an honor walk on Saturday at 4 p.m. along Cheyenne Avenue from Pecos Road to Commerce Street. Anyone wishing to support the family is welcome to attend, Zacarias said.