Police detain 4 after high-speed chase ends with suspects fleeing on foot in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police detained four people after a vehicle fled from officers and led them on a high-speed chase into the northwest valley.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. when LVMPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle near 1300 S. Maryland Parkway, close to the downtown Las Vegas area. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

Initially, marked patrol units did not pursue, but the department's Air Unit maintained visual contact with the suspect vehicle.

As the vehicle continued driving recklessly at high speeds, police said officers in marked patrol units initiated a pursuit.



The chase ended in the area of Farm Road and Cimarron Road, where several individuals fled from the vehicle on foot. Police established a perimeter and detained four persons of interest.

The intersection of Farm Road and Cimarron Road is currently closed in all directions. No injuries have been reported.

