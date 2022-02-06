Procession honors lives lost in North Las Vegas crash that killed 7 family members, 2 others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The community is coming together to honor the lives lost in a deadly crash in North Las Vegas last Saturday.

Police are blocking roads on the route of a procession along Cheyenne Avenue from Pecos Road to Commerce Street.

Watch the remembrance event below.

Exactly one week ago, police say a driver traveling more than 100 miles per hour slammed into a van at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street. Erlinda Zacarias' four children and three other family members were killed in the crash. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle also died.

RELATED: Mother announces funeral plans for 7 family members killed in North Las Vegas crash

Support from the community has poured in over the past week. Zacarias recently ended her GoFundMe raising money for funeral expenses after receiving $300,000 in donations.

A funeral for the seven family members will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 50 E. Azure Drive in North Las Vegas, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Zacarias says she would love for the public to attend.

Zacarias says President Joe Biden is expected to send an American flag from Washington, D.C. as a gift for her family. 13 Action News reached out to the White House to get more information about their plans.