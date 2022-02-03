Police release 911 calls from mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 911 calls released to 13 Action News provide a clear sense of the chaos that came in the moments after a deadly crash in North Las Vegas that killed nine people.

It was 3 p.m. on Saturday when drivers near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street came upon the horrific tragedy. Police say a car traveling at least 100 miles per hour slammed into a minivan carrying seven members of the Zacarias family, killing them all.

These phone calls may be distressing to some listeners. Discretion is advised.

Listen to call no. 1 in the player below:

911 calls from mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas

The crash is so severe, the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting its own investigation.