Police release 911 calls from mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas

911 calls reveal the chaotic aftermath of a mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas that killed nine people. Sean DeLancey reports.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 21:20:40-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 911 calls released to 13 Action News provide a clear sense of the chaos that came in the moments after a deadly crash in North Las Vegas that killed nine people.

It was 3 p.m. on Saturday when drivers near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street came upon the horrific tragedy. Police say a car traveling at least 100 miles per hour slammed into a minivan carrying seven members of the Zacarias family, killing them all.

Full coverage: High-speed crash in North Las Vegas kills 9 people, including 7 from one family

These phone calls may be distressing to some listeners. Discretion is advised.

The crash is so severe, the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting its own investigation.

