Suspect in Lesly Palacio's killing arrested in Mexico

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mexican authorities have arrested the man wanted in connection with the 2020 killing of Lesly Palacio.

Erick Rangel-Ibarra will remain in custody pending a decision on his extradition to the United States, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday morning.

News of Rangel-Ibarra's arrest comes nearly four years after Palacio's disappearance on Aug. 9, 2020. Police issued a warrant for Rangel-Ibarra's arrest for open murder, but he managed to evade authorities.

A month after she was last seen, Palacio's body was found in the desert near Valley of Fire State Park.

Rangel-Ibarra's father, Jose Rangel, was sentenced in 2021 to two years in prison for helping his son after Palacio's death.

