Suspect in Lesly Palacio's death pleads not guilty to murder charge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Erick Rangel-Ibarra stood before Judge Tierra Jones Thursday morning and entered a plea of not guilty in connection to the death of Lesly Palacio.

Rangel-Ibarra was also appointed a special public defender, and his jury trial was set for August of 2026.

Rangel-Ibarra was extradited to the United States in late August of this year. He faces charges of open murder and destroying/concealing evidence. Due to an extradition treaty with Mexico, prosecutors cannot pursue the death penalty in his case.

Palacio, 22, was last seen alive on Aug. 29, 2020, leaving a local casino with Rangel-Ibarra by her side, according to surveillance video released by police. The next day, her family reported her missing. Just over a week later, her body was discovered in the desert near the Valley of Fire State Park on Sept. 9, 2020.

Disturbing video evidence shared with Channel 13 showed Rangel-Ibarra and his father, Jose Rangel, moving a body from their home in the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2020. Jose initially claimed Palacio died from an overdose, but later admitted to helping dispose of her body. Jose was arrested, pleaded guilty to helping cover up the crime and served less than a year in prison.

Authorities say Rangel-Ibarra fled to Mexico shortly after the killing. He was arrested there in July 2024 and after nearly a year of legal proceedings, he was extradited back to Las Vegas.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson emphasized that prosecutors will pursue justice.

“He’s a man accused of murder. I don’t care what his citizenship is. The evidence shows that he committed this crime of murder. The burden is on us to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — but where he’s a citizen from or not is not relevant," Wolfson said.

The cause of Palacio's death was ruled undetermined by the Clark County coroner. Still, authorities determined she was the victim of homicide based on the circumstances of the case.

Rangel-Ibarra is charged with open murder and destroying evidence. His arraignment has been rescheduled for next Thursday.