Suspect in Lesly Palacio homicide case extradited from Mexico to Las Vegas to stand trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A long-awaited update in the homicide case of Lesly Palacio was announced from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE | LVMPD provide update on Lesly Palacio homicide case

It's been more than a year since Channel 13 reported Palacio's suspected killer, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, had been arrested in Mexico, nearly four years after Palacio's disappearance.

Thursday, almost five years to the date of Palacio's disappearance, we're learning that Rangel-Ibarra was extradited Thursday afternoon to Las Vegas where he will stand trial.

Palacio, 22, was last seen on Aug. 29, 2020. Her body was found on Sept. 9, 2020, near Valley of Fire State Park.

At last report, Rangel-Ibarra was being held by Mexican authorities pending extradition to the U.S. to face charges.

At the time, a retired police detective told Channel 13 it could take months or even years before Rangel-Ibarra appears in a Las Vegas courtroom, due to the lengthy and complex extradition process.

Video previously shared with Channel 13 showed Rangel-Ibarra and his father, Jose Rangel, moving Palacio's body from their home in the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2020.

The cause of Palacio's death was ruled undetermined by the Clark County coroner because investigators were unable to establish how she died based on the evidence they gathered. Still, authorities determined she was the victim of homicide based on the circumstances of the case.

Rangel initially claimed Palacio died from an overdose, but later admitted to helping dispose of her body. He was sentenced in 2021 to serve two years in prison for helping his son after Palacio was killed.

Rangel-Ibarra is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.