UPDATE: Father sentenced for helping son after death of Lesly Palacio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: Jose Rangel was sentenced to 2 years in prison for helping his son after a Lesly Palacio's death last year.

The 46-year-old man accepted a plea deal ad pled guilty to being an accessory to murder for destroying evidence.

Rangel received credit for 205 days for time already served. He will serve the rest of the time in the Clark COunty Detention Center.

Rangel apologized repeatedly during the sentencing. Rangel told the courtroom that he knew that he had failed both families involved.

ORIGINAL STORY

The father accused of helping his son after he killed a Las Vegas woman named Lesly Palacio is happening this morning in a Las Vegas courtroom.

46-year-old Jose Rangel pled guilty in June to destroying evidence and accessory to murder.

22-year-old Lesly Palacio was killed in August 2020. She was allegedly killed by her friend Erick Rangel-Ibarra.

Erick and Jose disappeared after Lesly's murder but Jose Rangel turned himself in weeks later.

Erick Rangel has not been located or arrested.

The charges against Jose Rangel are considered misdemeanors and he could be sentenced to prison for 2 years.

