Las Vegas father pleads guilty to accessory charges in death of Lesly Palacio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas father accused of helping his son after he allegedly killed 22-year-old Lesly Palacio in August of 2020 has pled guilty.

46-year-old Jose Rangel pled guilty to destroying evidence and accessory to murder. He previously pled not guilty in March and a trial was scheduled for July. That trial has now been canceled.

Palacio was reported missing by her family on Aug. 30, 2020. She was last seen in the company of Erick Rangel-Ibarra at Longhorn Casino on Aug. 29. Her body was found in the Valley of Fire in September 2020.

Video from a surveillance camera showed Jose Rangel helping his son load what appears to have been Palacio's body into a truck outside their home.

The father and son reportedly fled to Mexico after the murder. Jose Rangel eventually turned himself in. Rangel-Ibarra has not been arrested.

Rangel is facing up to 2 years in prison.