Murder suspect, former Vegas surgeon asks for medical malpractice suit to be dismissed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Las Vegas surgeon is asking District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry to dismiss a medical malpractice lawsuit against him.

In January, we told you how Michael McKee was one of several people named in a lawsuit involving Las Vegas Surgical Associates. According to the complaint, Guilherme Schwanz was a patient at Las Vegas Surgical Associates. He alleges that McKee and the other doctor did not properly train or supervise Andrea Eghterafi and that caused a "catheter or device to shear or fracture, leaving an 8.6-inch portion of the device in the Plaintiff's body."

On Monday, attorneys for McKee filed a motion to dismiss his involvement in that lawsuit.

According to the filing, "the Amended Complaint attributes identical and undifferentiated duties and breaches to all Defendants, including Dr. McKee, without alleging specific facts describing how Dr. McKee undertook Plaintiff's care, assumed supervisory responsibility for the procedure at issue, or committed an independent breach of the standard of care."

Attorneys also argue the complaint does not allege that McKee personally "placed, manipulated, advanced, retrieved, or fractured the catheter. Nor does it allege that Dr. McKee left any foreign object within Plaintiff's body."

Court records show that a status check regarding this case is scheduled for April 28, 2027.

You may recall that McKee is also facing charges in Ohio after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-wife and her new husband.

McKee has pleaded not guilty to those charges.