Doctor accused of murdering ex-wife and Ohio dentist has ties to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A doctor with ties to Las Vegas is facing charges after being accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife and her new husband, who was a dentist in Ohio.

Ohio police say they found the bodies of Monique Tepe and Spencer Tepe in their Columbus, Ohio home on Dec. 30, and they had been allegedly shot by Michael McKee. Two small children were found unharmed in the house, according to court records.

In an affidavit, Ohio police stated surveillance footage showed a "person of interest" walking in the alley near the couple's home. After a 10-day manhunt, McKee was arrested in Rockford, Illinois on Saturday.

According to our ABC affiliate in Columbus, Michael and Monique were married in 2015, divorced in 2017, and did not have any children together. The divorce was granted to Monique on the grounds of incompatibility.

Monique met and married Spencer in December 2020 and the couple had just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, according to their obituary.

McKee graduated from Ohio State University, did his residency at the Virginia Tech Carilion Clinic, and did a fellowship at the University of Maryland Medical Center before coming to Las Vegas.

Records show the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners issued a medical license to McKee on March 6, 2023 and that it expired on June 30, 2025. He practiced at Las Vegas Surgical Associates.

Court records show that McKee is also part of a medical malpractice lawsuit involving that clinic.

According to the complaint, Guilherme Schwanz was a patient at Las Vegas Surgical Associates and was looking for treatment related to lower extremity venous insufficiency. He says he underwent laser treatment on July 5, 2023, which was performed by Andrea Eghterafi, who was allegedly under the supervision of McKee and another doctor.

Schwanz alleges that Mckee and the other doctor did not properly train or supervise Eghterafi and that caused a "catheter or device to shear or fracture, leaving an 8.6-inch portion of the device in the Plaintiff's body." Schwanz states he was then taken by ambulance to an acute care hospital to have emergency surgery to retrieve the device.

In response to the lawsuit, attorneys for Eghterafi denied the allegations and stated that McKee was on-site at the time of the incident but was not registered as her supervising physician.

Court records show that attorneys have had a difficult time finding McKee in order to serve him.



Sept. 30, 2025 - Process server goes to McKee's home near Rainbow Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue. There was no answer when he knocked on the door, the home was quiet, and all the blinds were closed.

Oct. 1, 2025 - Process server heard the television on but when he knocked on the door, the TV was turned off and there was no response at the front door.

Oct. 9, 2025 - Process server knocked on the door but there was no answer and no movement so he left his contact card at the door. The process server then saw McKee's medical license had expired so he tried to contact the medical board but was unable to reach anyone. He then spoke with another doctor who said he had no idea where McKee was and that he just "disappeared."

After that attempt, the process server looked for any other addresses associated with McKee and found an address for an apartment near Bermuda Road and East Starr Avenue.



Oct. 13, 2025 - Process server stops by the Starr Avenue address and it was all quiet with no movement. "Leasing would not provide [process server] with any information."

Oct. 15, 2025 - Process server stops by the apartment again but there was no answer, it was quiet, there was no movement, and the blinds were closed.

Oct. 18, 2025 - Process server spoke to a neighbor and was told McKee does not live there and she didn't know him.

Court records show the judge granted an order to server McKee by publication. They also state that as of Jan. 5, 2026, it is unknown "on who, if anyone, will represent Dr. McKee."

The court docket shows that a status check for trial readiness for the medical malpractice lawsuit is set for April 28, 2027.

As for the murder charges, McKee made his first court appearance on Monday. He has waived extradition and will be transferred from Illinois to face those charges. He did not enter a plea but assistant public defender Carie Poirier told the judge that he intended to plead not guilty.

The next hearing in that case is set for Jan. 19.