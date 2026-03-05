WATCH: Eastside Cannery hotel-casino is imploded after sitting vacant since the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There aren't many things more "Las Vegas" than the implosion of an old hotel-casino, and that was the fate of the Eastside Cannery just after 2 a.m. on March 5.

The hotel property on Boulder Highway, owned by Boyd Gaming, was shuttered in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. Thursday morning, it went the way of many Las Vegas gaming relics, crumbling to rubble in a dynamite-powered explosion.

[FULL VIDEO] Implosion of the Eastside Cannery hotel in Las Vegas

In a matter of seconds, the building was gone, replaced by a cloud of dust and a pile of mangled debris.

It's the first Las Vegas hotel-casino implosion since the demolition of the iconic Tropicana Las Vegas in October 2024 — albeit on a much smaller scale.

Concrete plans for the site where the Eastside Cannery stood haven't been released, but Boyd Gaming says the land will be redeveloped, and housing could be part of the equation.

The redevelopment of the Eastside Cannery property would coincide with the transformation of other locations on Boulder Highway, an area of the valley that has seen a decline in recent years.

The Jokers Wild casino — also owned by Boyd Gaming — is getting a facelift and is expected to reopen as Cadence Crossing in late March, Boyd Gaming officials said on a recent earnings call.

Clark County has also invested millions of dollars in the ongoing "Reimagine Boulder Highway" project, aimed at redesigning roadways and improving pedestrian safety to attract new development in the area.