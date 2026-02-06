New Cadence Crossing casino set to open in March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new Cadence Crossing casino in the southeast part of the valley is getting ready to open its doors to the public for the first time.

In a company earnings call, Boyd Gaming President and CEO Keith Smith said the company plans to open Cadence Crossing in late March.

"The adjacent community of Cadence is growing rapidly, with more than 1,200 new homes sold in 2025 alone. This is the third-best sales performance of any master-planned community in the country," Smith said. "With strong residential growth continuing throughout the neighborhood, we believe Cadence Crossing casino will be well positioned to deliver a strong return for our investment."

JULY 2024: Cadence residents excited for planned Jokers Wild replacement casino in Henderson

Cadence residents excited for planned Jokers Wild replacement in Henderson

Cadence Crossing is located on a 15-acre site off of Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road, which currently hosts the Jokers Wild casino. It will include a 10,000-square-foot casino, 450 slot machines, several dining options, and live entertainment.

Jokers Wild will close after Cadence Crossing opens.

Smith said the company could still add to the site in the future.

"With significant land still available at Cadence Crossing for future development, we will have the opportunity to expand this property to meet growing demand."

OTHER QUICK HITS

