Cadence residents excited for planned Jokers Wild replacement in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson casino known as Jokers Wild has been around since 1993, but it's days are now numbered.

Boyd Gaming, owner of the casino on Boulder Highway, has plans to build a new casino on the Jokers Wild site, which is at Warm Springs and Boulder Highway.

Construction is set to begin later this year, officials say, and Jokers Wild remain open during construction, but then close for good after the new property is up and running.

Channel 13 went out to the nearby Cadence community in Henderson to see what some locals think about the plans.

"I'm curious to see what they put there," said Michael A. Craig Jr. "You might as well put something new there; there's new houses all around, new development."

Boyd officials say the new casino will be called "Cadence Crossing" as the company clearly is hoping to capitalize on the growing area of east Henderson.

The new casino is expected to be about 10,000 square feet. Construction could wrap up by early in 2026.

"I think it's a good idea," says Jason Dubaniewicz, another Cadence resident. "I think Jokers Wild has lived its full life already and it's time for a revamp."

Boyd, which declined a request for an interview, could also be in the market to capitalize on the closing of Fiesta Henderson, by competitor Station Casinos, four years ago.

That casino, which was near downtown Henderson, was torn down and the land was sold to the city. Henderson officials have said they plan to building a sports complex there.

