Tropicana implosion countdown: Watch eight historic Las Vegas hotel implosions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Tropicana Las Vegas is just days away from joining the list of Las Vegas hotels that have been blown up over the years.

At 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, the implosion button will be pressed to bring down the historic resort's two hotel towers. They're expected to collapse within a matter of seconds, according to recent information from Bally's Corporation, which owns the hotel.

Much has been said about the Tropicana's storied history in the months leading up to its impending demise. But the resort will be in good company as it joins the growing list of Las Vegas landmarks that now exist only in our memories.

We combed through Channel 13's archives to find videos of the moment some of those properties were turned to rubble. Here's what we were able to find:

Dunes Hotel (May 1955 - October 1993)



Location: 3650 South Las Vegas Boulevard

What's there now? Bellagio Las Vegas, which opened just under five years after the Dunes was brought down.

From the archives: Dunes implosion, October 1993

Landmark Hotel and Casino (July 1969 - November 1995)



Location: 364 Convention Center Drive

What's there now? The property was purchased by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and used as a parking lot for the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

From the archives: Landmark implosion, November 1995

Sands Hotel and Casino ( December 1952 - November 1996)



Location: 3355 South Las Vegas Boulevard

What's there now? The Venetian opened in May 1999, less than three years after the Dunes was reduced to rubble.

From the archives: Sands implosion, November 1996

Aladdin (April 1966* - April 1998)



Location: 3667 South Las Vegas Boulevard

What's there now? The resort now known as Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino originally opened as the "new" Aladdin in August 2000. It was sold in 2003 and began operating as Planet Hollywood in 2007.

*The structure itself was older, opening initially as the Tallyho Hotel in 1962.

From the archives: Aladdin implosion, April 1998

Stardust (July 1958 - March 2007)



Location: 3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard

What's there now? Resorts World Las Vegas opened on the former Stardust site in June 2021.

From the archives: Stardust implosion, March 2007

New Frontier Hotel and Casino ( October 1942* - November 2007)



Location: 3120 South Las Vegas Boulevard

What's there now? The property, located between Desert Inn Road and Fashion Show Drive off Las Vegas Boulevard, remains vacant. The land was bought by Wynn Resorts in 2017. As of June 2024, the company expressed continued intentions to develop the site.

*Note: Pair O' Dice, which opened in 1931, was incorporated into the structure that became New Frontier.

From the archives: New Frontier implosion, November 2007

Clarion Hotel (April 1970 - February 2015)



Location: 305 Convention Center Drive (across the street from Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall)

What's there now? The lot where Clarion stood still remains vacant today. In 2019, developer Lorenzo Doumani announced plans to build a non-gaming high-rise hotel on the land. As of 2024, construction has yet to begin.

From the archives: Clarion Hotel implosion, February 2015

Riviera Hotel and Casino ( April 1955 - June/August 2016*)



Location: 2901 South Las Vegas Boulevard

What's there now? Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall

*Note: The Riviera's two hotel towers were imploded separately in June and August of 2016.

From the archives: Riviera implosion, 2016

Notably, there are no planned public viewing areas for the upcoming Tropicana implosion. You'll be able to watch it live on Channel 13 and on ktnv.com/live.

