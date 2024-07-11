Contractor asks to implode two 22-story Tropicana Las Vegas hotel towers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Tropicana Las Vegas is one step closer to demolition on Thursday after a permit application was submitted to Clark County.

Bally's Corp. owns the hotel-casino situated on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, which closed its doors for good on April 2 after 67 years of storied history on the Strip.

Documents we obtained on Thursday request permission from Clark County to implode the 22-story Paradise Tower and 22-story Club Tower at the shuttered resort. The permit request identifies Controlled Demolition, Inc. as the subcontractor responsible for handling the demolition.

What the request does not reveal is a target date for the actual implosion, though Bally's executives said in a recent earnings call they hope to get the job done sometime in October.

The task of demolishing the historic resort has already begun in the months since it ceased operations. We were there just last week to get a fresh look at the progress, which you can see for yourself in this video.

Before the building can fully come down, there is also the task of removing quite a bit of asbestos. Our reporter Bryan Horwath dug into how that process works in this report.

The resort is expected to be replaced by a new ballpark for the Oakland Athletics, which received permission from Major League Baseball to relocate to Las Vegas. In the meantime, they've agreed to play at a minor league ballpark in Sacramento.

In previous talks about the new baseball stadium, Athletics executives said they plan to have it built by 2028, with construction expected to start in 2025.

The ballpark will occupy only a portion of the nine-acre site where the Tropicana once stood. Bally's also wants to build a new resort on the land, but plans for that project are uncertain and Bally's executives have said they're in no hurry to make any revelations.

