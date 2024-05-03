Bally's exec: 'Absolutely no urgency whatsoever' to reveal plans for resort to replace Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been exactly one month since the Tropicana Las Vegas closed its doors, and the site is looking a little different day by day.

On a recent earnings call, Bally's executives said work is on track for an October demolition of the stories Las Vegas resort after they were granted the necessary permits.

While nine acres of the site are set aside for construction of an Oakland Athletics stadium, Bally's has yet to release any plans for the new resort that will take up the remainder of the site. And executives say they're in no hurry to do so.

"We have absolutely no urgency whatsoever to get to certainty, because our option value increase over time closer to the date and the more that they invest closer to the 2028 season," said Charlie Diao, the company's senior vice president of finance. "We understand that you would like to have some certainty; that's not how we maximize the value of this option."

Right now, Bally's leaders say they have at least two other projects taking priority over the Las Vegas plans.

Construction on the new baseball stadium is planned for the second half of 2025, with the project expected to be completed in time for the 2028 Major League Baseball season.