What we know and don't know about the proposed A's ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After months of waiting, the Oakland Athletics have released new renderings of the proposed Las Vegas ballpark on the Strip.

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and HNTB have partnered up with the A's for the project. BIG will serve as the design lead while HNTB is the sports/hospitality designer and architect.

What is the design supposed to look like?

Designers said the ballpark is designed to look like a "spherical armadillo" that has been shaped by the local climate.

New renderings of a planned ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip were made public on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

How many people can fit in the ballpark?

According to a press release, the ballpark will have a capacity of 33,000 with a split upper and lower seating bowl. It would be the smallest stadium in Major League Baseball. If you look at Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play, they have a capacity just under 40,000. However, they have announced plans to play in a 30,000-seat stadium that will be built near their current site.

Will seats at the Las Vegas ballpark be in the sun?

The Las Vegas ballpark won't have a retractable roof, which is something that had previously been discussed. However, officials said there will be protection from the sun.

"Our design for the new Vegas home for the A's is conceived in response to the unique culture and climate of the city," said Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director of BIG. "Five pennant arches enclose the ballpark - shading from the Nevada sun while opening to the soft daylight from the north. A giant window frames a majestic view of the life of the Strip and the iconic New York New York hotel skyline. All direct sunlight is blocked, while all the soft daylight is allowed to wash the field in natural light."

Designers said the outfield will feature the world's largest cable-net glass window, facing the corner of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevards and will also have an 18,000-square-foot jumbotron, the largest screen in Major League Baseball.

Will the A's ballpark really face the Las Vegas Strip?

Despite the renderings, it's still unclear where the ballpark will sit on the 35-acre Tropicana site and if those Las Vegas Strip sightlines are guaranteed. The ballpark will take up about nine acres and Bally's and Gaming and Leisure Properties are still working on plans for a resort that will also be located on the site.

"I think as far as how involved we'll be, time will tell. We're the land owner and, obviously, we're taking a very keen interest in ensuring that the value of the remainder parcel that we hold is sustained and if we can enhance that, we're certainly going to do that," Brandon Moore, Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary of Gaming and Leisure Properties, said in a company earnings call last week. "At this time, I think we're waiting to see what Bally's is proposing to do for the integrated resort and then, we'll figure out what our opportunities are to invest in that and that, in some ways, will depend on Bally's needs for financing."

New renderings of a planned ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip were made public on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Will there be parking at the new ballpark?

According to a press release, the A's said the ballpark plan will include up to 2,500 parking spots, as well as a plaza that's about two to three acres and extends to the ballpark's main concourse.

"The overall parking plan will be determined in partnership with Bally’s and GLPI," the press release reads in part. "The A’s are also working with Clark County and NDOT on traffic and transportation plans to ensure easy access to the stadium and will work with the Regional Transportation Commission on additional services such as the express bus service currently provided for T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium."

How is the proposed stadium and resort being financed?

The ballpark is expected to cost an estimated $1.5 billion.

Part of the binding letter of intent that was signed between the A's and Bally's Corporation would grant Gaming and Leisure Properties a fee ownership of 9% of the Tropicana site for construction of the stadium. It also states the A's will pay all costs associated with the design, development, and construction of the stadium while Bally's will pay all costs for the redevelopment of the casino and hotel resort amenities.

Gaming and Leisure Properties officials state they're expected to commit up to $175 million of funding for hard construction costs, such as demolition and site preparation.

Last June, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 1 into law, which set aside up to $380 million in public funds for the ballpark.

Steve Hill, the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said room taxes generated in the new Sports and Innovation District would also help cover some of those costs. It's a similar structure to what was put in place to pay for Allegiant Stadium. However, that district can't be created until Major League Baseball approves the team moving to Las Vegas and the Tropicana is demolished.

New renderings of a planned ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip were made public on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

What about the lawsuit about using taxpayer money to fund the ballpark?

Last month, Schools Over Stadiums, a political action committee backed by the Nevada State Education Association, filed a lawsuit in state court in Carson City challenging the public funding, which was approved for the A's ballpark.

In November, officials with Schools Over Stadiums told Channel 13 they believe the bill that Lombardo signed violates at least five sections of the state Constitution and the bill should be either partially or fully invalidated.

Examples include an affirmative vote of no fewer than two-thirds of elected members of each House, no money drawn from the treasury, all laws should be general throughout the state, debts should never exceed 2% of the assessed valuation of the State, and State shall never assume debts unless debts have been created to provide for the public defense.

They filed a referendum highlighting these concerns. However, a state court judge said the wording was too broad, confusing, and misleading to be placed on a statewide ballot. An appeal is pending before the Nevada Supreme Court.

In response to the renderings being released, Schools Over Stadiums officials released the following statement.

Has Bally's released renderings of the proposed resort that will be beside ballpark?

During a meeting with the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday, Bally's officials said they don't have renderings yet but they are working on them.

When is the Tropicana closing?

The Tropicana is scheduled to cease operations on April 2 in anticipation of its demolition. While Bally's officials haven't mentioned anything about demolition, other than bids being out, they did mention there will be a 60-day to 90-day "decommissioning" process after the resort has closed.

What will happen to the current Tropicana employees?

Approximately 730 employees currently work at the Tropicana. On Wednesday, Bally's officials said they are hosting several job fairs for Tropicana employees at several casinos on the Strip.

When could construction begin?

According to Bally's officials, the plan is to turn the site over to the A's in April 2025.

When is the new ballpark anticipated to open?

The new Las Vegas ballpark is scheduled to open in time for the 2028 season.

Where will the A's play in the meantime?

The Oakland A's will still call the Coliseum home in 2024. Their lease expires after that. The team has met with officials from the City of Oakland about possibly extending their lease through 2027. They are also looking at possible sites, including Salt Lake City and Sacramento.