Bids are out for Tropicana demolition job

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The owners of the Tropicana Las Vegas say bids are currently out for resort's demolition, though no start date as yet been confirmed.

Speaking during a quarterly earnings conference call on Wednesday, Bally's Corporation executives said they're still waiting on the Oakland A's for an updated design for a planned new ballpark that would go on the Tropicana's site.

The team wants to move to Las Vegas to play in a $1.5 billion ballpark that would site near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

If all goes according to plan, the ballpark wouldn't be ready until 2028.

Bally's plans to close the Tropicana on April 2.

Bally's president George Papanier said during the call that the company is ready to "deliver a construction-ready site for the A's."

A spokesperson for the A's declined to comment on Wednesday.