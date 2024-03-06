Bally's executive talks about plan for Tropicana site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Marcus Glover, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Bally's Corporation, says there hasn't been a decision made yet on whether the Tropicana Las Vegas will have a ceremonial implosion.

Glover made his comments before the Nevada Gaming Control Board during a meeting Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.

The Oakland Athletics have plans to build a $1.5 billion baseball ballpark at the Tropicana site. They hope to open the facility for the 2028 Major League Baseball season.

Glover says the plan is to turn the site — after the demolition of the Tropicana and cleaning up of the site — over to the A's in April 2025.

Bally's owns and operates the Tropicana. The company wants to build a new casino development on the same site that will house the ballpark.

The Tropicana is scheduled to cease operations on April 2 in anticipation of its demolition.