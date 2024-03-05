Watch Now
Athletics release new renderings of proposed Las Vegas ballpark

Design by BIG/Images by Negativ
New renderings of the Oakland Athletics' proposed ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip were made public on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 16:35:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland Athletics on Tuesday released a set of new renderings for their proposed ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

The ballpark is expected to occupy nine acres of the 35-acre site where the Tropicana Las Vegas resort currently sits.

The A's initially planned to release new renderings in early December, but postponed the release after the deaths of two Nevada State Police troopers.

Additional specifics about the ballpark design are expected to be released in the coming months, according to a news release from the Athletics organization.

