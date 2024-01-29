Tropicana Las Vegas sets closing date ahead of demolition for planned A's ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Tropicana Las Vegas resort will close in April, according to a news release from the venue's owners.

Bally's Corporation, in a memo sent Monday morning, says the casino hotel will "cease operations" on April 2.

The Tropicana, which consists of a group of buildings near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, will eventually be demolished to make way for construction of a new ballpark for the Oakland Athletics, who plan to move to Las Vegas.

Built in 1957, the Tropicana is one of the oldest hotels still standing on the Las Vegas Strip with a rich history of hosting famed stars through the ages.

Bally's new plans for the property include development of "a state-of-the art integrated resort and ballpark."

"The overall development will create energy and vibrancy that previously hasn't existed on this side of the Strip, adding additional excitement for the sports destination," a Bally's spokesperson stated on Monday.

Bally's says it will work to close out all hotel bookings and "relocate all customer reservations" booked beyond April 2. Those with existing reservations are asked to visit the Tropicana's website for more information.

The A's plan to open the new ballpark for the 2028 Major League Baseball season.

In the meantime, they're looking for a temporary home once their lease expires at The Coliseum in Oakland. That could come in the form of a new ballpark currently under construction in Salt Lake City.