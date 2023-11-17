Vote goes A's way but tasks remain before team can call Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The vote is in, but what comes next?

Following the news Thursday that Major League Baseball owners voted 30-to-0 to approve the planned relocation of the Oakland A's to Las Vegas, a number of issues remain unsolved.

First, the A's will need a place to play following the 2024 season. The team has a lease to play in Oakland at the aging Coliseum through next baseball season, but it will need a venue for the following three seasons before the Las Vegas Strip ballpark is finished.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed that during a press conference in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday.

"We're exploring a variety of alternatives, including staying in the (Oakland) Coliseum for the remaining years during the interim," Manfred said.

Other locations that have been mentioned include Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin and the minor league stadium in Reno.

We also don't know exactly when the Tropicana Las Vegas resort will close. That will have to be razed to make way for the planned $1.5 billion ballpark that the A's want to build at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Construction on the ballpark is likely to begin in early 2025.