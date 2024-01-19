The A's could play in Salt Lake City during Las Vegas ballpark construction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark still years away, the team is considering a temporary home in Salt Lake City.

In a statement released Friday, the Salt Lake-based Larry H. Miller Company confirmed meeting with A's team officials this week.

Salt Lake City is home to Smith's Ballpark, the current home of Los Angeles Angels Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees. But the A's could also play at another park in the area that is still under construction, according to Larry H. Miller Company CEO Steve Starks.

That new ballaprk in the Salt Lake suburb of South Jordan is expected to open in 2025 and "has been the focus of (the A's) interest," Starks stated.

Construction on the A's ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip hasn't begun — and can't begin until Bally's Corp. demolishes the Tropicana Resort, which currently sits where the future ballpark will be erected.

A's leadership have estimated the Las Vegas ballpark would open in 2028. Until then, the A's would be homeless after they play their final season at The Coliseum in Oakland.

Las Vegas Ballpark has also come up in discussions of a potential temporary field for the A's, but it's not clear from team leadership what the result of those discussions was.

Channel 13 reached out to A's leadership with additional questions about their future plans and will update this report when and if we receive a response.