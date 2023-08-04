Fate of Oakland A's relocation rests in MLB hands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland A's project is in a bit of a standstill. While Nevada lawmaker's have earmarked million in public funds for the project, construction cannot begin without approval from Major League Baseball.

We know the plan is for a new, 30,000 seat, ballpark at the current Tropicana Las Vegas site.

However, we still do not know when the Tropicana could be razed to make way for the new stadium.

During a quarterly earnings call on Wednesda, MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the company is "excited about the possibility of welcoming the A's to Las Vegas."

That is partly because the ballpark would literally be surrounded by MGM-run casino resorts, including the MGM Grand itself.

During a similar earnings call Thursday, the president of the company that owns the Tropicana, Bally's Corporation, said he's in the same boat as the rest of us as we wait for possible approval of a move.

"We're going to focus on the timing as it relates to the A's actually arriving and I think they have one more hurdle, so we're waiting on them to see what what their actual timing is and we'll react to that," said George Papanier.

MLB has appointed a three-person committee to review the relocation proposal, but officials have said that there is no timeline on when a recommendation could come.

To move here, the A's would need the green light from 75% of MLB's 30 owners, which would have to come by the end of the year.

The A's say a new ballpark could be open for the 2028 baseball season.