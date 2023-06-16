Gov. Joe Lombardo signs Oakland A's stadium bill into law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo has signed SB1, known as the Oakland A's stadium bill after months of public and legislative debate around the state of Nevada.

A spokesperson for Gov. Lombardo says there will also be a celebratory signing in Las Vegas for the bill in the next couple of weeks.

"I'm excited to officially sign SB1 this afternoon," said Gov. Lombardo. "This is an incredible opportunity to bring the A's to Nevada, and this legislation reflects months of negotiations between the team, the state, the county, and the league. Las Vegas’ position as a global sports destination is only growing, and Major League Baseball is another tremendous asset for the city.”

The Nevada Legislature has passed an Oakland A's stadium bill, which now paves the way for the team's move to Las Vegas.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Nevada Assembly voted 25-to-15 in favor of the bill, which will allocate $380 million in public funds for a new Major League Baseball ballpark that is set to go up at the Tropicana Las Vegas site.