Nevada Assembly to debate ballpark bill today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Assembly is expected to debate Senate Bill 1, the Oakland A's ballpark legislation, on Wednesday afternoon.

When that happens, it's expected that there will be amendments to the bill, which was passed out of the Nevada Senate with a majority vote on Tuesday.

The Assembly gaveled in for a short time this morning but quickly went into recess.

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, a Democrat, said the recess could last for several hours.

It was unclear, as of early this afternoon, if a vote in the Assembly will happen today. That's the final step needed before the legislation would move to Governor Joe Lombardo's desk for a possible signature.

The Major League Baseball team wants to move to Las Vegas, but it wants $380 million in public funds for what it says will be a $1.5 billion new baseball stadium on the Strip.

Senate Bill 1 passed through the Senate on a bipartisan 13-to-8 vote on Tuesday. That was the most significant movement yet in the A's quest to move to Southern Nevada.

