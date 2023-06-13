Changes to A's ballpark bill discussed in Carson City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers today in Carson City are hearing about a series of changes to Senate Bill 1, otherwise known as the Oakland A's ballpark bill.

Changes to the bill include a stipulation that locks in the Tropicana Las Vegas site, near the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, as the area where a 30,000-seat ballpark would be built.

RELATED: A's release new renderings of proposed ballpark on Las Vegas Strip

The changes also included language about requiring the A's to support youth baseball programs in Southern Nevada, and provide a stadium suite for all home games to go to community organizations.

What hasn't changed is the public funding amount — which is still $380 million, on top of the A's projected $1.5 billion ballpark.

RELATED: Oakland A's to Las Vegas? How to finance a major league move

Passage of SB1 would require the bill to be voted out of the Senate, then the Assembly, before moving to Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk. If all steps are accomplished, the A's would move to Las Vegas.

As of late Tuesday morning, there had been no vote in the Senate, though multiple sources tell Channel 13 that supporters of the bill felt more confident about its chances to get votes in the Senate.

Since the state Senate has 21 members, only 11 votes are needed to pass through the legislative body.